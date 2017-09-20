At least 139 people were killed after an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck central Mexico on Tuesday, flattening buildings and crushing cars and people, The Guardian reported. The toll is likely to rise as rescue efforts are still on.

The quake hit around 1.15 pm local time and sent thousands of residents into the streets, most of whom remained outdoors fearing aftershocks. About 2 million people in the Capital Mexico City were without electricity, and phone lines were also down.

Its epicentre was near Puebla state’s town of Raboso, about 122 km southeast of Mexico City, at a depth of 51 km, the US Geological Survey said. Officials said more than 60 people had died in the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City. At least 30 people were dead in the country’s Capital and 26 in Puebla state.

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Mexico City after earthquake. pic.twitter.com/qd3VeLslAf — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

The tremor hit the country as earthquake drills were being carried out in Mexico City on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed around 10,000 people. While some reports said that this saved many people, other reports said that residents apparently thought the earthquake alarms they heard were part of the drills, according to BBC.

Some children were trapped in a partly-collapsed school building in Mexico City, local media reported, adding that rescue efforts were on to save them.

This was the second major earthquake to hit the tremor-prone country in just as many weeks. On September 7, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico, killing at least 90 people.