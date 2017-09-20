Schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will remain closed on Wednesday, a day after heavy rains lashed the city and triggered water logging in many areas. Mumbai received rainfall between 40 mm and 130 mm on Tuesday and more rainfall is predicted for Wednesday.

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said the precautionary holiday for schools will be compensated by reducing Diwali vacation by a day.

Areas such as Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Dadar, Churchgate, Andheri and Borivli received heavy rainfall, PTI reported. Flight operations were suspended until Wednesday morning as a result of the downpour.

The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 19, 2017

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation activated more than 130 pumps in flooded areas on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed the civic officials to monitor the flood situation in the city and not leave offices until further orders. At least 60 BMC officials were deployed to clean clogged drains. Seventeen cases of tree fall were reported, according to DNA.

The City Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, the Fire Brigade and the Navy have been asked to be on standby for the next few days, the English newspaper reported.

Mumbai Police warned that a high tide was expected at 12.03 pm and 06.04 pm on Wednesday.

#MumbaiRains oberoi mall junction a while ago pic.twitter.com/nelkgr1PAK — Divyanshu Advait (@DivyanshuAdvait) September 20, 2017