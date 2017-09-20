The big news: 139 dead in second earthquake in Mexico this month, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain shut on Wednesday, and Hurricane Maria is headed towards Puerto Rico.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 139 dead as massive earthquake hits central Mexico: The toll is likely to rise as rescue efforts are still on.
- Schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday as heavy rains lash Mumbai: The NDRF, fire brigade and the Navy have been asked to remain on standby.
- Hurricane Maria heads towards Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands after battering Dominica: More than 45,000 homes and businesses have been without electricity at the US territory since Hurricane Irma.
- We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea, Trump says in first UN speech: As president of the United States, I will always put America first, Trump said.
- Kancha Ilaiah should be hanged for his book, says Andhra MP TG Venkatesh: The book is the centre of a controversy, as it claims the Arya Vysya community used to eat meat and were agriculturalists.
- India steps up security at Myanmar-Mizoram border to stop Rohingya refugees: The North Eastern state shares a 404-km international border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.
- Madhya Pradesh family fined Rs 75,000 for not using toilet in their home: The penalty amount was calculated at a rate of Rs 250 a day for each of its 10 members for a month.
- US defence firms say they won’t give up control over proprietary tech in Make in India plan: According to a Reuters report, they also wanted the Defence Ministry to clarify that foreign manufacturers will not be held liable for defects outside their company’s control.
- After North Korea’s threat, Japan arms its northern island with additional missile defence system: Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the move was to combat Pyongyang’s ‘provocative actions’ in future.
- Speak in your mother tongue, not English, says Venkaiah Naidu: Don’t forget your motherland and native place, he said at an event held to commemorate the birth centenary of Carnatic music legend MS Subbulakshmi.