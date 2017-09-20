A look at the headlines right now:

At least 139 dead as massive earthquake hits central Mexico: The toll is likely to rise as rescue efforts are still on. Schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday as heavy rains lash Mumbai: The NDRF, fire brigade and the Navy have been asked to remain on standby. Hurricane Maria heads towards Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands after battering Dominica: More than 45,000 homes and businesses have been without electricity at the US territory since Hurricane Irma. We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea, Trump says in first UN speech: As president of the United States, I will always put America first, Trump said. Kancha Ilaiah should be hanged for his book, says Andhra MP TG Venkatesh: The book is the centre of a controversy, as it claims the Arya Vysya community used to eat meat and were agriculturalists. India steps up security at Myanmar-Mizoram border to stop Rohingya refugees: The North Eastern state shares a 404-km international border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh. Madhya Pradesh family fined Rs 75,000 for not using toilet in their home: The penalty amount was calculated at a rate of Rs 250 a day for each of its 10 members for a month. US defence firms say they won’t give up control over proprietary tech in Make in India plan: According to a Reuters report, they also wanted the Defence Ministry to clarify that foreign manufacturers will not be held liable for defects outside their company’s control. After North Korea’s threat, Japan arms its northern island with additional missile defence system: Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the move was to combat Pyongyang’s ‘provocative actions’ in future. Speak in your mother tongue, not English, says Venkaiah Naidu: Don’t forget your motherland and native place, he said at an event held to commemorate the birth centenary of Carnatic music legend MS Subbulakshmi.