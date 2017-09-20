The Madurai District Court on Tuesday sentenced a former government school headmaster to 55 years in jail for sexually abusing 22 girls, The Times of India reported. The sentence will run consecutively.

The court also fined S Arockiasamy Rs 3.4 lakh, which will be distributed among the school students. The convict is also accused of sexually abusing more than 90 other boys and girls of the school in Tamil Nadu’s Podhumbu village.

Additional District Judge R Shanmugasundaram held Arockiasamy guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Three other teachers accused in the case were acquitted. C Amali Rose, Shanmuga Kumarasamy and Victor were charged with aiding and abetting Arockiasamy. The police had filed a case against the four after the mother of one of the girls who was abused filed a complaint in 2011.

“For a special court for cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, giving more than 50 years of imprisonment to a convict and making the convict pay a fine to his victims is a first in the country,” Public Prosecutor P Parimaladevi was quoted as saying.