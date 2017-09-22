The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has banned several banks from using its payment gateway for debit cards, the Financial Express reported on Friday. The banks were barred because they refused to share a portion of the convenience fee they charge customers through the railway portal.

IRCTC has not commented on the matter yet. A senior official from State Bank of India, which reportedly accounted for 35% of all transactions on the site and has now been removed from the payment gateway, said, “Every day, we are losing 50,000 transactions.”

Since May, IRCTC and the banks have been trying to come to an arrangement over the distribution of fees on online booking of rail tickets. After the demonetisation drive in November 2016, IRCTC – a subsidiary of the Indian Railways – had waived the Rs 20 convenience fee it charged customers who buy tickets online. However, it expected banks to share a part of the convenience fee that they charge customers.

Banks, however, have claimed that government orders after demonetisation mandate public sector units, including IRCTC, to bear the cost of providing online payments to customers, called a Merchant Discount Rate. The Indian Banks Association is in talks with IRCTC and Indian Railways to resolve the situation.

For now, the IRCTC website allows card payments only for the Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, United Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, the report added.

IRCTC had recently put out an alert on its website telling customers to select the “multiple payment service” tab to have more credit card, debit card and internet banking payment options.