The Supreme Court on Friday said states were obliged to compensate victims of incidents of cow vigilantism, ANI reported. The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked state governments to appoint a senior police officer in every district to prevent violence in the name of cow protection.

On September 6, the court had asked each state to appoint a senior police officer to serve as the nodal officer in each district to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

As per the order, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh filed compliance reports. The bench asked other states to submit their reports soon, scheduling the next hearing for October 31.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that in cases of cow vigilantism, the perpetrator is usually out on bail, while the victims face persecution, IANS reported.

The Supreme Court has been hearing three petitions on cases challenging certain laws that protect cow vigilante groups in India. In April, the court had asked Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka to file reports on the rising incidents of cow protectionism.

In July, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it was the states’ duty to handle incidents of cow vigilantism.