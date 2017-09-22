The National Green Tribunal on Friday asked civic authorities in Delhi for an action plan to stabilise the site of the Ghazipur landfill, where two people died on September 1 after a part of the area collapsed, ANI reported. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Development Authority will meet on October 5 to come up with a plan to stabilise the landfill as per the tribunal’s order.

On Thursday, the tribunal had directed civic authorities and the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that the height of the dumping ground is reduced by at least 10 feet, reported the Hindustan Times.

The tribunal also told the highway authority to immediately remove segregated waste from the area and “lift as much waste as possible from the site”, The Hindu reported.

On September 2, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had banned authorities from dumping waste at the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi. He had ordered the civic body to dump the waste at the landfill in Bhalswa instead.