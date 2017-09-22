Hurricane Maria headed towards the Turks and Caicos archipelago on Friday after lashing Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, where it left at least 32 people dead, Reuters reported.

While 15 people died in Puerto Rico, 14 were reported dead in Dominica. Two people were killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe and one on the United States Virgin Islands.

The hurricane, though downgraded to Category 2, destroyed homes, caused flooding and cut power supply in Puerto Rico. Governor Ricardo Rossello has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, which will end on Saturday. Rossello has also asked US President Donald Trump to declare the island a disaster area, as there was major damage.

Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Bernardo Márquez said more than 4,000 people were rescued from flooded areas in the Toa Boja region, where eight people have drowned so far.