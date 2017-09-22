Students at Banaras Hindu University blocked the institute’s main gate on Friday in protest against an incident of molestation on campus, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the city.

Students alleged that three boys had molested a female student near Kala Bhawan inside the campus on Thursday night. They have demanded strict curbs on eve-teasing on campus, NewsX reported.

Modi’s convoy is expected to go through the university’s main gate – the path the students have blocked. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, starting Friday.

BHU students stage huge protest against increasing sexual harassment & misogynistic attitude of BHU adm before Modi-Yogi visit in #Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/lm446hX6tK — Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) September 22, 2017

The woman who was allegedly molested on Thursday had shouted for help, but nearby guards had refused to come to her rescue, said a female student who tonsured her head during the agitation on Friday morning.

Protesting students alleged that hostel authorities had refused to take any action as Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. They said the chief proctor had asked them to “keep quiet” till Modi’s visit is over, DNA reported, adding that the chief proctor later assured the students of action.