London’s transport regulator on Friday refused to renew the licence of cab-hailing service Uber. The company’s permit to operate in London expires on September 30.

“Transport for London considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues that have potential public safety and security implications,” the regulator said in a statement.

Uber’s approach in reporting criminal offences was unsatisfactory, and it is “not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence”, Transport for London said. It also noted Uber’s use of Greyball, a software that could be used to block regulatory bodies in the city from gaining full access to the app.

In response, Uber said that it would appeal against the decision, reported AFP. As per the Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act of 1998, the company has 21 days to appeal.

Mayor Sadiq Khan praised Transport for London’s decision. “I fully support Transport for London’s decision – it would be wrong if Transport for London continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security,” he said. “Any operator of private hire services in London needs to play by the rules.”