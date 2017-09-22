The business wrap: Uber cannot operate in London anymore, and eight other top stories
Other headlines: IRCTC barred debit card transactions of many banks, and cheque books and IFSCs of former SBI subsidiaries will be invalid after September 30.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Uber loses its licence to operate in London: The transport regulator said the company’s approach in reporting criminal offences was unsatisfactory and could harm public safety.
- IRCTC bars several banks from using its payment gateway for debit card transactions: They were banned reportedly because they refused to share a portion of the convenience fee they charge customers for booking tickets online.
- Cheque books and IFSCs of SBI’s former subsidiaries will be invalid after September 30: Customers can use internet and mobile banking or go to ATMs or their home branch to get new cheque books.
- NDTV ownership has not changed, promoters tell BSE amid reports it has been bought over: Reports had claimed that SpiceJet owner Ajay Singh had bought a majority stake in the media company.
- Markets nosedive, rupee slides below 65 after fresh nuclear threat: The Sensex fell 447.60 points to close at 31,922.44 while the Nifty finished 157.50 points lower at 9,964.40.
- Centre planning to loosen fiscal deficit target, spend Rs 50,000 crore to revive economy, say reports: India’s GDP growth for the quarter that ended on June 30 had sunk to a three-year low of 5.7%.
- Tata Sons shareholders approve the firm’s move to become a private limited company: Ousted chairperson Cyrus Mistry’s investment firm had urged them to vote against the move.
- Government will provide stressed banks all the help they need, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He admitted that bad loans, or non-performing assets, were a concern for the Indian economy.
- Facebook will share details on Russia-linked 2016 political ads with US Congress: The social media company had initially refused to provide information on the 3,000 advertisements with the Congress.