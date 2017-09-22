A look at the headlines in the sector:

Uber loses its licence to operate in London: The transport regulator said the company’s approach in reporting criminal offences was unsatisfactory and could harm public safety. IRCTC bars several banks from using its payment gateway for debit card transactions: They were banned reportedly because they refused to share a portion of the convenience fee they charge customers for booking tickets online. Cheque books and IFSCs of SBI’s former subsidiaries will be invalid after September 30: Customers can use internet and mobile banking or go to ATMs or their home branch to get new cheque books. NDTV ownership has not changed, promoters tell BSE amid reports it has been bought over: Reports had claimed that SpiceJet owner Ajay Singh had bought a majority stake in the media company. Markets nosedive, rupee slides below 65 after fresh nuclear threat: The Sensex fell 447.60 points to close at 31,922.44 while the Nifty finished 157.50 points lower at 9,964.40. Centre planning to loosen fiscal deficit target, spend Rs 50,000 crore to revive economy, say reports: India’s GDP growth for the quarter that ended on June 30 had sunk to a three-year low of 5.7%. Tata Sons shareholders approve the firm’s move to become a private limited company: Ousted chairperson Cyrus Mistry’s investment firm had urged them to vote against the move. Government will provide stressed banks all the help they need, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He admitted that bad loans, or non-performing assets, were a concern for the Indian economy. Facebook will share details on Russia-linked 2016 political ads with US Congress: The social media company had initially refused to provide information on the 3,000 advertisements with the Congress.