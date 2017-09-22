The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on First Information Reports filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against state Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yeddyurappa, PTI reported. The FIRs are related to an alleged illegal denotification of land that Yeddyurappa had ordered when he was the state’s chief minister.

“After hearing both parties, this honourable court finds lack of material in the complaint and preliminary investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for registration of First Information Reports against the petitioner,” Justice Aravind Kumar said. He added that the inordinate delay in filing the FIRs raises suspicion about the intent of the agency, which is now under the control of the Congress-ruled state government.

Yeddyurappa had appealed against the bureau’s action of filing cases against him. He had alleged that the bureau was being used to target Opposition leaders in retaliation for income tax raids on Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar in August.