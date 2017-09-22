Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested after an alleged brawl with a neighbour over parking space in Defence Colony, New Delhi, on Friday, The Indian Express reported. Bal was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the police said.

Bal’s friend, cook and driver were also taken into custody. The four were later granted bail.

The neighbour alleged that Bal knocked at his door around 3 am, and threatened him. Bal was arrested on charges of illegal trespassing, causing nuisance under influence of liquor and threatening, a senior police officer was quoted as saying.