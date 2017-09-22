The father of the Class 2 student who was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8 said he would approach the Supreme Court if the case was not handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation soon, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

The boy’s father has also written to the Prime Minister’s Office and some other ministers, fearing evidence may be lost when the school reopens on Monday. The police had earlier ordered the Gurugram campus of the school to be shut till September 25.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on September 15 announced that the state government had handed over the inquiry into the case to the CBI. “It has been more than a week, and the case has still not been transferred to the CBI,” the boy’s father told the Hindustan Times on Friday. “Crucial evidence will be lost and tampered with if the CBI does not inspect the spot soon. I requested Sushma Swaraj, as she is also a mother and can feel the pain of losing a child.”

Earlier on Friday, the Gurugram Police summoned the owners of Ryan International School to be questioned on September 26.

The seven-year-old was found dead with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8. An autopsy had revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of his death. The student’s trachea and food pipe were damaged in the attack, the report said.

So far, the police have arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for allegedly murdering the child. Two other officials of the school have also been taken into custody.