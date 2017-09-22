An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the explosion that took place on a local London underground train on September 15, The Guardian reported on Friday. Ahmed Hassan was arrested in Dover a day after the explosion.

He will appear before the Westminster magistrate’s court later on Friday. Hassan faces the charge of attempting to murder passengers on the tube train. He will also face a second charge under the Explosive Substances Act, for causing a blast likely to kill or maim, BBC reported.

The Metropolitan Police had declared the explosion at the Parsons Green station in West London a terror attack. They said it was carried out using an improvised explosive device.

Hassan is among the six people arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Earlier, the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the strike cowardly, and had raised the threat level in the United Kingdom from severe to critical after the attack.