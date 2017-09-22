The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday called Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in connection with an alleged corruption case. Yadav is accused of illegally giving a tender to private hotel firm when he was the railway minister in 2006.

The investigation agency has summoned Yadav on September 25 and his son Tejashwi Yadav the next day. This is the first time Yadav will be interrogated for the hotels-for-land scam, according to NDTV.

On July 7, the CBI had raided more than 12 locations, including the homes of Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. The agency had alleged irregularities in the tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels in 2006 to develop and maintain the railways’ heritage BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The CBI claimed that, in exchange, Yadav had received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built.