The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday told the Supreme Court that it had issued a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, as he was using his foreign trips to close his bank accounts, PTI reported. The court was hearing a plea in connection with the INX Media case.

The lookout notice prevents Karti Chidambaram from travelling abroad without the CBI’s permission, NDTV reported. The investigating agency was defending its lookout notice after Karti Chidambaram had challenged it in the court.

The court asked Karti Chidambaram not to leave the country till October 4 when it will take up the matter again, IANS reported.

The case against Karti Chidambaram pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Provincial Alliance regime.

On September 14, Karti Chidambaram had refused to appear before the agency in connection with another case, the Aircel Maxis case, saying it did not have any jurisdiction to issue summons as a special CBI court had dropped the charges against him.