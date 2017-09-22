China on Friday said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally, and dismissed calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to implement a United Nations resolution on the dispute, PTI reported.

The 57-nation OIC, of which Pakistan is a member, routinely passes resolutions on Kashmir and calls for its implementation by the United Nations.

On Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Kashmir was a “clear-cut” bilateral issue. “The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication, and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

China’s reaction came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of committing “war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir. In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Abbasi urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir.