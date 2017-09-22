The Election Commission on Friday told the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions staking claim to the party’s name and symbol that it will hear the matter on October 6, ANI reported.

The announcement comes after the two AIADMK factions told the Election Commission that they had merged, and informed it of the resolutions it had adopted at a general council meeting on September 12. The resolutions included removing interim general secretary VK Sasikala from all party posts and invalidating appointments made by her, including that of her nephew TTV Dinakaran as deputy general secretary. The merged faction is headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

Palaniswami’s faction has asked the commission to allot it the two-leaves party symbol.

“The EC has been informed that the two factions headed by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami have merged to protect Amma’s legacy, to respect sentiments of party cadres and for good governance,” PTI quoted senior party leader KP Munusamy as saying.

In March, before a bye-election to Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar constituency, the Election Commission had frozen the party’s two-leaves symbol, and issued new symbols to the warring factions of the party – then led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Later, a large group of legislators led by Palaniswami revolted against Sasikala, who is serving time in jail in a corruption case, and announced merger of the two factions.