The big news: Modi says development is the solution to all problems, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI said it would register a case in the Gurugram school murder, and Theresa May proposed a two-year implementation period after Brexit.
- Modi inaugurates several projects in Varanasi, says previous governments ‘hated’ development: The prime miniter launched the third Mahamana Express, which will connect Varanasi with Vadodara.
- CBI says it will register case on Friday in Ryan International School murder case: Earlier, the boy’s parents had threatened to move the Supreme Court if the case was not handed over to the Central agency soon.
- British PM Theresa May proposes two-year ‘implementation period’ after Brexit: She added that the United Kingdom wanted to sign a new treaty on security and justice with the European Union.
- Mamata Banerjee asks Durga Puja organisers to seek permission for idol immersion on Muharram: The chief minister, however, said that her government would not move the Supreme Court.
- Indian Army tells Pakistan it will ‘retaliate appropriately’ if its troops are killed: The Pakistani director general of military operations had accused the Indian security forces of killing six civilians on Thursday.
- North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in Pacific Ocean, says foreign minister: US President Donald Trump hit back, calling Kim Jong-un mad and added that the leader would be ‘tested like never before’.
- China calls Kashmir a bilateral issue, refuses to intervene: Beijing’s comments came hours after Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of committing “war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Karti Chidambaram went abroad to close bank accounts, CBI tells Supreme Court: The court asked Karti Chidambaram not to leave the country till October 4 when it will take up the matter again.
- Rahul Gandhi says Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru were NRIs who transformed India: At an event in New York, the Congress vice president said he viewed India not as a geographical construct, but as a ‘set of ideas’.
- Uber loses its licence to operate in London: The transport regulator said the company’s approach in reporting criminal offences was unsatisfactory and could harm public safety.