A look at the headlines right now:

Modi inaugurates several projects in Varanasi, says previous governments ‘hated’ development: The prime miniter launched the third Mahamana Express, which will connect Varanasi with Vadodara. CBI says it will register case on Friday in Ryan International School murder case: Earlier, the boy’s parents had threatened to move the Supreme Court if the case was not handed over to the Central agency soon. British PM Theresa May proposes two-year ‘implementation period’ after Brexit: She added that the United Kingdom wanted to sign a new treaty on security and justice with the European Union. Mamata Banerjee asks Durga Puja organisers to seek permission for idol immersion on Muharram: The chief minister, however, said that her government would not move the Supreme Court. Indian Army tells Pakistan it will ‘retaliate appropriately’ if its troops are killed: The Pakistani director general of military operations had accused the Indian security forces of killing six civilians on Thursday. North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in Pacific Ocean, says foreign minister: US President Donald Trump hit back, calling Kim Jong-un mad and added that the leader would be ‘tested like never before’. China calls Kashmir a bilateral issue, refuses to intervene: Beijing’s comments came hours after Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of committing “war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir. Karti Chidambaram went abroad to close bank accounts, CBI tells Supreme Court: The court asked Karti Chidambaram not to leave the country till October 4 when it will take up the matter again. Rahul Gandhi says Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru were NRIs who transformed India: At an event in New York, the Congress vice president said he viewed India not as a geographical construct, but as a ‘set of ideas’. Uber loses its licence to operate in London: The transport regulator said the company’s approach in reporting criminal offences was unsatisfactory and could harm public safety.