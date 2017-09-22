The Alliance for Social Justice, a coalition of Students Federation of India, Ambedkar Students Association, Democratic Students Union and Tribal Students Forum, swept the students’ union election at Hyderabad Central University on Friday. Defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the NSUI, the alliance won the posts of president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural, sports secretary and two posts for GSCASH (Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment).

The candidature of vice president-elect was cancelled because of low attendance. The post has been won by the ASJ candidate. However, the election commission has not announced the results officially after students protested against the disqualification of the vice president-elect.

Sreerag P is the new students’ union president while Arif Ahammed is the general secretary.

The university had seen widespread protests after research scholar Rohith Vemula had committed suicide in January 2016. His death had sparked nationwide outrage over caste discrimination on campuses.

This year, anti-ABVP students’ organisations have been winning university elections across the country. The United Left Alliance on September 10 retained all four seats in the Jawaharlal Nehru University student union elections, while NSUI had won the posts of president and vice president at Delhi University on September 13. Similar trends were seen at Rajasthan University and Gauhati University.