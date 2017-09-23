A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan summons Indian envoy after alleged cross-border firing by the BSF: So far in 2017, Indian forces have carried out more than 870 ceasefire violations along the LoC, alleged Islamabad. Trump may replace travel ban with tailor-made restrictions for certain countries: Officials have recommended stricter rules and enhanced screening for some nations, but the US president has not yet made a decision, said reports. Threats endangering peace and stability in South Asia on the rise, says Sushma Swaraj: The External Affairs minister met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed the matter of H-1B visas. Alliance for Social Justice sweeps students’ union election at University of Hyderabad: The election commission has not yet announced the results officially after students protested against the disqualification of the vice president-elect. Election Commission to hear matter of AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol on October 6: Earlier in the day, the Palaniswami-led faction informed the EC about the party’s merger and that VK Sasikala has been removed from all posts. Modi inaugurates several projects in Varanasi, says previous governments ‘hated’ development: The prime miniter launched the third Mahamana Express, which will connect Varanasi with Vadodara. Mamata Banerjee asks Durga Puja organisers to seek permission for idol immersion on Muharram: The chief minister, however, said that her government would not move the Supreme Court. British PM Theresa May proposes two-year ‘implementation period’ after Brexit: She added that the United Kingdom wanted to sign a new treaty on security and justice with the European Union. China calls Kashmir a bilateral issue, refuses to intervene: Beijing’s comments came hours after Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of committing “war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir. CBI registered case in connection with Ryan International School murder: Earlier, the boy’s parents had threatened to move the Supreme Court if the case was not handed over to the Central agency soon.