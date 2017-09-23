A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pakistan summons Indian envoy after alleged cross-border firing by the BSF: So far in 2017, Indian forces have carried out more than 870 ceasefire violations along the LoC, alleged Islamabad.
  2. Trump may replace travel ban with tailor-made restrictions for certain countries: Officials have recommended stricter rules and enhanced screening for some nations, but the US president has not yet made a decision, said reports.
  3. Threats endangering peace and stability in South Asia on the rise, says Sushma Swaraj: The External Affairs minister met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed the matter of H-1B visas.
  4. Alliance for Social Justice sweeps students’ union election at University of Hyderabad: The election commission has not yet announced the results officially after students protested against the disqualification of the vice president-elect.  
  5. Election Commission to hear matter of AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol on October 6: Earlier in the day, the Palaniswami-led faction informed the EC about the party’s merger and that VK Sasikala has been removed from all posts.
  6. Modi inaugurates several projects in Varanasi, says previous governments ‘hated’ development: The prime miniter launched the third Mahamana Express, which will connect Varanasi with Vadodara.
  7. Mamata Banerjee asks Durga Puja organisers to seek permission for idol immersion on Muharram: The chief minister, however, said that her government would not move the Supreme Court.
  8. British PM Theresa May proposes two-year ‘implementation period’ after Brexit: She added that the United Kingdom wanted to sign a new treaty on security and justice with the European Union.
  9. China calls Kashmir a bilateral issue, refuses to intervene: Beijing’s comments came hours after Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of committing “war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir.
  10. CBI registered case in connection with Ryan International School murder: Earlier, the boy’s parents had threatened to move the Supreme Court if the case was not handed over to the Central agency soon.