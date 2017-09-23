Islamabad on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale a day after six civilians in Charwa sector along the Line of Control had been killed in cross-border firing carried out by the Border Security Force on Thursday, PTI reported. Pakistan’s Acting Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed strongly condemned the alleged “unprovoked firing” by the Indian occupation forces, a statement by the Foreign Office said.

So far in 2017, Indian forces have carried out more than 870 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, Pakistan alleged. This has resulted in the deaths of “38 innocent civilians and injuries to 142, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016,” the statement said, according to The Hindu.

Pakistan said the attack on civilians was contrary to international human rights and humanitarian laws. Ahmed urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and investigate all incidents of ceasefire violations, including the latest attack in Charwa sector.

Islamabad asked India to instruct its security forces to maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. It also urged New Delhi to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to monitor the situation in Kashmir.