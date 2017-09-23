Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the the judiciary must leave governance and law making to those who have been elected by the voters, PTI reported. Prasad said he had “great respect” for the judiciary who have strengthened the foundations of India’s “democratic polity”.

“Of late, I am seeing a propensity of certain courts to take over the government,” the Union minister said at a seminar organised by the National Human Rights Commission. “There is a need to reflect upon this trend. They must hold accountability to their power.”

Prasad said the judiciary must set aside any law which is found to be unconstitutional. It should also punish a politician if they are found to be abusing their authority. The head of NHRC and former Chief Justice of India HL Dattu was present at the event.

The minister said bodies such as Parliament, the legislature, the media and other organisations were platforms which bring accountability for the political class. “Governance and accountability go hand in hand. You cannot take governance and not be accountable,” he said.