At least five civilians and two jawans of the Border Security personnel were injured on Saturday after Pakistan Rangers allegedly targeted Indian border outposts and villages in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts, PTI reported. The Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on villages and border outposts overnight.

As the situation near the international border escalated, the police evacuated over 500 people on Friday night to safer places, unidentified officials told PTI. More than 20,000 people have fled their homes in Arnia and RS Pura sectors in the last few days.

At least 20 villages across Arnia, RS Pura and Ramgarh sectors along the International Border were targeted by the Pakistani troops, the news agency reported. While three civilians were hospitalised in RS Pura sector’s Satowali village, an eight-year-old boy was injured in the firing in Poonch sector. Two BSF jawans also suffered minor injuries in Ramgarh sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir government established 15 shelter camps for the poeple who were affected by the shelling, DNA reported. Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh directed authorities to ensure the people living in these camps would get basic facilities including power and water supply, and sanitation.

Pakistan Rangers had allegedly targeted outposts along the border between September 13 and September 18. Firing and shelling had resumed on the night of September 21.