Iran successfully tested a new medium-range missile with a range of 2,000 km, AFP reported on Saturday. Iran tested the missile despite the United States’ warnings that it was ready to leave the 2015 nuclear deal.

A state-run television channel broadcast a footage released by the government of the test-launch of its new ballistic missile, Khorramshahr, on Friday. Just hours earlier, Iran had unveiled it during a military parade.

President Hassan Rouhani had said that the country would “continue to develop new missiles and not seek anyone’s permission to defend our land.”

Iran’s earlier missile launches have triggered accusations that Tehran does not comply with the nuclear deal that it had signed. In 2015, Iran had signed an agreement with the US, Russia, China and three other European countries in which it had agreed to limit its nuclear work in return for the lifting of most sanctions imposed on the country.

President Donald Trump is expected to decide on October 15 whether he believes Iran is in compliance of the nuclear deal. If he decides that it is not, this could prompt more sanctions.