The big news: Governance is not about winning votes, Modi says in UP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Iran tested a ballistic missile paying no heed to US warning, and China banned the export of some fuel products to North Korea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s priority is development, not vote bank politics, says Modi in Shahanshahpur: The prime minister said the government had introduced many schemes to benefit the farmers.
- Iran conducts ballistic missile test defying United States warnings: The missile, Khorramshahr, has a range of 2,000 km.
- China limits oil exports to North Korea to comply with United Nations sanctions: Beijing will also ban textile imports from Pyongyang, one of its last major sources of foreign revenue.
- Seven injured after Pakistan shells border posts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, Poonch, say officials: More than 20,000 people have fled their homes in Arnia and RS Pura sectors since Pakistani troops targeted villages along the International Border.
- ‘Women have a quarter of a brain, they do not deserve to drive,’ says cleric in Saudi Arabia: The kingdom’s Asir governorate has banned Sheikh Saad Al-Hijri from preaching, leading prayers or any other religious activity.
- Demonetisation was an ‘unnecessary adventure’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said the economy was currently seeing a ‘downhill path’.
- Self-styled godman arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman: Phalahari Maharaj, 70, had been hospitalised since Wednesday.
- Leave governance to those elected by the voters, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells judiciary: The Union minister said the court must hold accountability to their power.
- Trump may replace travel ban with tailor-made restrictions for certain countries: Officials have recommended stricter rules and enhanced screening for some nations, but the US president has not yet made a decision, said reports.
- Dam in Puerto Rico develops crack after Hurricane Maria, prompts mass evacuation: Many parts of the US territory are already inundated, and more than 3 million people do not have electricity.