A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s priority is development, not vote bank politics, says Modi in Shahanshahpur: The prime minister said the government had introduced many schemes to benefit the farmers. Iran conducts ballistic missile test defying United States warnings: The missile, Khorramshahr, has a range of 2,000 km. China limits oil exports to North Korea to comply with United Nations sanctions: Beijing will also ban textile imports from Pyongyang, one of its last major sources of foreign revenue. Seven injured after Pakistan shells border posts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, Poonch, say officials: More than 20,000 people have fled their homes in Arnia and RS Pura sectors since Pakistani troops targeted villages along the International Border. ‘Women have a quarter of a brain, they do not deserve to drive,’ says cleric in Saudi Arabia: The kingdom’s Asir governorate has banned Sheikh Saad Al-Hijri from preaching, leading prayers or any other religious activity. Demonetisation was an ‘unnecessary adventure’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said the economy was currently seeing a ‘downhill path’. Self-styled godman arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman: Phalahari Maharaj, 70, had been hospitalised since Wednesday. Leave governance to those elected by the voters, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells judiciary: The Union minister said the court must hold accountability to their power. Trump may replace travel ban with tailor-made restrictions for certain countries: Officials have recommended stricter rules and enhanced screening for some nations, but the US president has not yet made a decision, said reports. Dam in Puerto Rico develops crack after Hurricane Maria, prompts mass evacuation: Many parts of the US territory are already inundated, and more than 3 million people do not have electricity.