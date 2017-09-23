The Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested a self-styled godman from Alwar for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, ANI reported. The woman had lodged a case against Kaushlendra Prapanacharya Phalahari Maharaj on September 11.

In her complaint, the woman had alleged that the 70-year-old godman had sexually assaulted her at his ashram on August 7 in Alwar. The woman, who is studying law in Jaipur, had said her parents had been his followers for the past few years, PTI reported.

“There are more such cases which will come up now,” the woman’s father told Hindustan Times on Friday. “There are devotees associated with the godman who couldn’t come forward earlier because of fear, now they will come up. Soon the reality of the man will be revealed.”

Phalahari Maharaj had been hospitalised on Wednesday. The hospital authorities moved him to the general ward on Friday, after which the police arrested him, the English newspaper reported.