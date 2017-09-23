A senior journalist from Mohali, KJ Singh, and his mother were found dead at their house in the city in Punjab on Saturday. The police suspect that they were murdered. An investigation is under way.

Singh was found with his throat slit, and his mother, 92-year-old Gurcharan Kaur, is believed to have been strangulated, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting unidentified officials. The double murder came to light around 1 pm after a visitor got no response from the house and went inside.

The journalist and his mother lived in Phase 3B2 in Mohali’s SAS Nagar. Reports said a few items were missing from the house, including their Ford Ikon car.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the “ghastly murder” and urged authorities to arrest the perpetrators post-haste.

Punjab: Senior Journalist KJ Singh and 92-year-old mother found dead at their residence in Mohali (visuals from outside their residence) pic.twitter.com/yKG4T8U3Os — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2017

I condemn ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

Singh had worked in various posts at The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Tribune in Chandigarh. He is the third journalist to be murdered this month, after Guari Lankesh’s murder in Bengaluru on September 5 and Shantanu Bhowmik’s killing in Tripura’s Mandai block on September 20.