Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother found dead at their Mohali house, police suspect murder
Reports said he was found with his throat slit and his 92-year-old mother was strangulated.
A senior journalist from Mohali, KJ Singh, and his mother were found dead at their house in the city in Punjab on Saturday. The police suspect that they were murdered. An investigation is under way.
Singh was found with his throat slit, and his mother, 92-year-old Gurcharan Kaur, is believed to have been strangulated, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting unidentified officials. The double murder came to light around 1 pm after a visitor got no response from the house and went inside.
The journalist and his mother lived in Phase 3B2 in Mohali’s SAS Nagar. Reports said a few items were missing from the house, including their Ford Ikon car.
Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the “ghastly murder” and urged authorities to arrest the perpetrators post-haste.
Singh had worked in various posts at The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Tribune in Chandigarh. He is the third journalist to be murdered this month, after Guari Lankesh’s murder in Bengaluru on September 5 and Shantanu Bhowmik’s killing in Tripura’s Mandai block on September 20.