An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was detected in North Korea on Saturday, possibly triggered by a “suspected explosion”, Reuters reported, quoting a statement by the Chinese earthquake administration. This has raised fears that the isolated state could have conducted another nuclear bomb test.

The quake occurred at 4.29 pm local time and was recorded at a depth of zero km, the Chinese agency said. The earthquake was centred near North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

South Korea’s weather agency said it was analysing the nature of the earthquake. It initial opinion was that it was a natural earthquake because no soundwaves specific to a man-made earthquake were detected.

Earlier this month, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake was reported after Pyongyang’s sixth underground hydrogen bomb test at the Punggye-ri site. The September 3 test caused an earthquake five to six times more powerful than the seismic activity recorded after the country’s previous nuclear test.

On Saturday, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho had said Pyongyang could respond to Donald Trump’s threats of military action by testing a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean. “It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific,” he told reporters in New York.