The big news: At UN, Sushma Swaraj calls Pakistan ‘greatest havoc exporter’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Journalist KJ Singh and his mother were murdered in Mohali, and a Tamil Nadu minister said AIADMK leaders had lied about Jayalalithaa’s health.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India extended hand of friendship, but Pakistan aborted peace process, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: Addressing the General Assembly, the external affairs minister urged Islamabad to ‘stop funding terror’ to benefit its own citizens.
- Special Investigation Team to look into murder of journalist KJ Singh and his mother in Mohali: He was found with his throat slit and his 92-year-old mother was strangulated.
- AIADMK leaders lied about Jayalalithaa’s health before her death, claims Tamil Nadu minister: Dindigul Srinivasan said they had misled the public and party workers because they were scared of VK Sasikala.
- Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site: South Korea later allayed fears that the tremors were triggered by another hydrogen bomb test.
- Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah was in regular touch with Hafiz Saeed, says ED in chargesheet: The Enforcement Directorate said the Democratic Freedom Party chief had links with Pakistani terror outfits that were funding attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
- New Zealand First Party likely kingmaker as elections result in hung Parliament: Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party won most votes but fell short of a majority.
- Activist Harsh Mander calls tax notice to his organisation ‘act of state vengeance and intimidation’: He said it was no coincidence that his Centre for Equity Studies received the notice days after RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha’s ‘barely veiled threat’.
- Thousands evacuated after highest-level alert for volcanic eruption in Indonesia’s Bali: Mount Agung’s last blowout in 1963 killed more than a thousand people.
- Arvind Subramanian’s term as chief economic advisor extended for a year: He will now remain in the post till October 2018.
- CBI begins investigation into Gurugram school murder, takes three accused into custody: Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory made visits to the school to collect evidence.