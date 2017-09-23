A look at the headlines right now:

India extended hand of friendship, but Pakistan aborted peace process, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: Addressing the General Assembly, the external affairs minister urged Islamabad to ‘stop funding terror’ to benefit its own citizens. Special Investigation Team to look into murder of journalist KJ Singh and his mother in Mohali: He was found with his throat slit and his 92-year-old mother was strangulated. AIADMK leaders lied about Jayalalithaa’s health before her death, claims Tamil Nadu minister: Dindigul Srinivasan said they had misled the public and party workers because they were scared of VK Sasikala. Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site: South Korea later allayed fears that the tremors were triggered by another hydrogen bomb test. Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah was in regular touch with Hafiz Saeed, says ED in chargesheet: The Enforcement Directorate said the Democratic Freedom Party chief had links with Pakistani terror outfits that were funding attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. New Zealand First Party likely kingmaker as elections result in hung Parliament: Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party won most votes but fell short of a majority. Activist Harsh Mander calls tax notice to his organisation ‘act of state vengeance and intimidation’: He said it was no coincidence that his Centre for Equity Studies received the notice days after RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha’s ‘barely veiled threat’. Thousands evacuated after highest-level alert for volcanic eruption in Indonesia’s Bali: Mount Agung’s last blowout in 1963 killed more than a thousand people. Arvind Subramanian’s term as chief economic advisor extended for a year: He will now remain in the post till October 2018. CBI begins investigation into Gurugram school murder, takes three accused into custody: Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory made visits to the school to collect evidence.