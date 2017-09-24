A Delhi University assistant professor has been booked for a Facebook post in which he allegedly insulted the goddess Durga, The Hindu reported.

Kedar Kumar Mandal, an assistant professor at Dayal Singh College put up the Facebook post at 7.43 pm on September 22, PTI reported. Soon after, the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, demanded that he be suspended. The National Democratic Teachers Front, a teachers’ body, filed a complaint against him at the Lodhi Road police station on September 23.

In their complaint, the teachers accused him of “making a mischievous attempt to hurt people’s feelings”, The Times of India reported. “This is a disgusting attempt at cheap publicity especially at a time when everyone is revelling in the festivities of Navratri,” the newspaper quoted one of the complainants VS Negi, the general secretary of NDTF, as saying.

The post has been taken down, but Mandal was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, The Hindu quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal as saying. “We are looking if sections of the IT Act need to be added.”

Mandal has not yet responded to the allegations and the complaint.