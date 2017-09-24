An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck southern Mexico on Saturday, spreading fear in the capital as rescue efforts were on after the previous disaster. At least 305 people have been reported dead in the earlier earthquake that had struck on Tuesday, September 19.

Rescue efforts had to be put on hold as Saturday’s quake spread panic and fear among the people. Soon after the fresh tremor, the Popocatepetl volcano spewed ash, further paralysing relief operations. Saturday’s tremor could have killed five people, according to Reuters.

The earthquake on September 21 was reported to be the worst to strike Mexico in 85 years, and came on the anniversary of the 1985 tremor in which 10,000 people likely died. Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless, though volunteer efforts have been said to be remarkable. Volunteers have, however, criticised the lack of government support to them during this time.