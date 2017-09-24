The big news: At the UN, India asks Pakistan to stop ‘funding terror’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: North Korea threatened the US in its address at the United Nations, and there was another earthquake in Mexico on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India extended hand of friendship, but Pakistan aborted peace process, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: Pakistan responded to India at the General Assembly, calling its neighbour the ‘mother of terrorism in South Asia’.
- North Korea says rockets to US ‘inevitable’ as American bombers fly over country: The Pentagon said the flight flew the farthest north of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea that any US fighter jet has flown this century.
- New earthquake of 6.2 magnitude felt in Mexico as rescue efforts continue: The last tremor, which struck on Tuesday, has killed at least 305 people.
- Delhi University professor charged for Facebook post allegedly insulting goddess Durga: A teachers’ body that filed the complaint accused him of making a ‘mischievous attempt to hurt people’s feelings’.
- Special Investigation Team to look into murder of journalist KJ Singh and his mother in Mohali: He was found with his throat slit and his 92-year-old mother was strangulated.
- Arvind Subramanian’s term as chief economic advisor extended for a year: He will now remain in the post till October 2018.
- CBI begins investigation into Gurugram school murder, takes three accused into custody: Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory made visits to the school to collect evidence.
- Activist Harsh Mander calls tax notice to his organisation ‘act of state vengeance and intimidation’: He said it was no coincidence that his Centre for Equity Studies received the notice days after RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha’s ‘barely veiled threat’.
- AIADMK leaders lied about Jayalalithaa’s health before her death, claims Tamil Nadu minister: Dindigul Srinivasan said they had misled the public and party workers because they were scared of VK Sasikala.
- New Zealand First Party likely kingmaker as elections result in hung Parliament: Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party won most votes but fell short of a majority.