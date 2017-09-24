A look at the headlines right now:

India extended hand of friendship, but Pakistan aborted peace process, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: Pakistan responded to India at the General Assembly, calling its neighbour the ‘mother of terrorism in South Asia’. North Korea says rockets to US ‘inevitable’ as American bombers fly over country: The Pentagon said the flight flew the farthest north of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea that any US fighter jet has flown this century. New earthquake of 6.2 magnitude felt in Mexico as rescue efforts continue: The last tremor, which struck on Tuesday, has killed at least 305 people. Delhi University professor charged for Facebook post allegedly insulting goddess Durga: A teachers’ body that filed the complaint accused him of making a ‘mischievous attempt to hurt people’s feelings’. Special Investigation Team to look into murder of journalist KJ Singh and his mother in Mohali: He was found with his throat slit and his 92-year-old mother was strangulated. Arvind Subramanian’s term as chief economic advisor extended for a year: He will now remain in the post till October 2018. CBI begins investigation into Gurugram school murder, takes three accused into custody: Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory made visits to the school to collect evidence. Activist Harsh Mander calls tax notice to his organisation ‘act of state vengeance and intimidation’: He said it was no coincidence that his Centre for Equity Studies received the notice days after RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha’s ‘barely veiled threat’. AIADMK leaders lied about Jayalalithaa’s health before her death, claims Tamil Nadu minister: Dindigul Srinivasan said they had misled the public and party workers because they were scared of VK Sasikala. New Zealand First Party likely kingmaker as elections result in hung Parliament: Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party won most votes but fell short of a majority.