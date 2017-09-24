Pakistan on Sunday brought up Kashmir at the United Nations, in response to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s remarks a day earlier about its neighbour being “the greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity”.

Swaraj, in her address at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan, but this was not reciprocated by them. She said that while India was engaged in fighting poverty, Pakistan “seems only engaged in fighting us”.

Replying to Swaraj’s speech, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi claimed India is the “mother of terrorism in South Asia”, Pakistan’s Geo News reported. She accused India of carrying out a “campaign of brutality... including shooting and blinding of innocent Kashmiri children with pellet guns.”

Replying to Indian FM's speech Pakistan's PR said this is the face of Indian democracy holding up pic of a Kashmiri woman pellet ridden face pic.twitter.com/pYOLbZ2Uyf — Tipu Usman (@Tipuusman) September 24, 2017

Lodhi said Swaraj belonged to a political party “which was accused of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi” and called the Indian Army’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir “illegal”, according to a report in News18.com. “Kashmir is not part of India,” Lodhi stressed, adding that the global community needs to collectively make India stop violating the ceasefire arrangement.

Lodhi taunted India, saying the largest democracy is also “the world’s largest hypocrisy”.

Pakistan's Ambassador to UN told the #UNGA that India, the world's so called largest democracy, is in fact the largest hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/WfE6w4YdHJ — Pakistan Mission UN (@PakistanUN_NY) September 24, 2017

Lodhi was using Islamabad’s right of reply to make her new allegations.