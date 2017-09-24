One militant was killed and several are reported to be trapped after a gunfight with security forces in the Uri sector or Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The encounter began after Army personnel saw movement in the forest near the Line of Control, NDTV reported. A search operation has been on since Saturday night and the area has been cordoned off.

The encounter comes a little over a year after an attack in Uri in which 19 Indian soldiers had died.

Grenade attack

In a separate incident on Sunday, two police officers were injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla’s Sopore town, PTI reported.