A look at the headlines right now:

‘Kashmir is not a part of India’, says Pakistan: Islamabad used its right of reply to make the new allegations, as it responded to Sushma Swaraj at the UN. Banaras Hindu University campus tense after police allegedly use batons on protesting students: Students at the Varanasi institution have been protesting since Friday morning, after a student was molested on campus. Militant killed in Kashmir’s Uri as encounter is under way: In another incident, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore. Amazon buys 5% equity in Shoppers Stop, signs Rs 179.25-crore deal with company: Shoppers Stop has also said it will sell its products online exclusively on the e-retailer’s website. Backlash from US athletes after Trump says NFL players should be fired for disrespecting anthem: The president also used an expletive to describe players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans. New plea asks Supreme Court to deport Rohingyas, calls them a security threat: The petition alleged that there was an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts. Doklam is behind us, we are working with India to take ties forward, says China: Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a prolonged standoff in the Doklam area of Sikkim since June 16. Puducherry government may sue Kiran Bedi for defamation over her comments on a medical admission scam probe: The chief minister said Lieutenant Governor Bedi was using her social media posts to indirectly interfere with an ongoing CBI probe. New earthquake of 6.2 magnitude felt in Mexico, toll from earlier tremor reaches 305: The Popocatepetl volcano spewed ash after the quake on Saturday, paralysing rescue efforts and causing massive panic. North Korea says rockets to US ‘inevitable’ as American bombers fly over country: The Pentagon said the flight flew the farthest north of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea that any US fighter jet has flown this century.