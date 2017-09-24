The big news: Pakistan again says Kashmir is not a part of India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BHU closed after police cracked down on students protesting a case of molestation, and one militant was killed in Kashmir’s Uri sector.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Kashmir is not a part of India’, says Pakistan: Islamabad used its right of reply to make the new allegations, as it responded to Sushma Swaraj at the UN.
- Banaras Hindu University campus tense after police allegedly use batons on protesting students: Students at the Varanasi institution have been protesting since Friday morning, after a student was molested on campus.
- Militant killed in Kashmir’s Uri as encounter is under way: In another incident, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore.
- Amazon buys 5% equity in Shoppers Stop, signs Rs 179.25-crore deal with company: Shoppers Stop has also said it will sell its products online exclusively on the e-retailer’s website.
- Backlash from US athletes after Trump says NFL players should be fired for disrespecting anthem: The president also used an expletive to describe players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans.
- New plea asks Supreme Court to deport Rohingyas, calls them a security threat: The petition alleged that there was an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts.
- Doklam is behind us, we are working with India to take ties forward, says China: Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a prolonged standoff in the Doklam area of Sikkim since June 16.
- Puducherry government may sue Kiran Bedi for defamation over her comments on a medical admission scam probe: The chief minister said Lieutenant Governor Bedi was using her social media posts to indirectly interfere with an ongoing CBI probe.
- New earthquake of 6.2 magnitude felt in Mexico, toll from earlier tremor reaches 305: The Popocatepetl volcano spewed ash after the quake on Saturday, paralysing rescue efforts and causing massive panic.
- North Korea says rockets to US ‘inevitable’ as American bombers fly over country: The Pentagon said the flight flew the farthest north of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea that any US fighter jet has flown this century.