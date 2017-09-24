The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its first-ever televised national executive meet on Monday in New Delhi, in which 13 chief ministers, the party’s parliamentarians and state legislators will take part, NDTV reported on Sunday. An internal meeting of the party was held on Sunday to finalise the programme.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party has completed three-and-a-half-years in office,” said the party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari. “It was felt important to reflect upon what all has been achieved and what more needs to be done. Some policies have worked, some will show returns later but the mood of the nation and the party should remain upbeat.”

The focus of the meeting will be preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and hailing the Centre’s demonetisation drive and the Goods and Services Tax. But it will also focus on providing the delegates with arguments against criticism of the government’s economic policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting on Monday.

The party is hosting an extended National Executive meet this year to mark the birth anniversary of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. “I will host the evening,” Tiwari said. “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was very fond of songs, which evoke nationalism, so as a tribute, regional songs from different states will be performed with a common theme – India.”