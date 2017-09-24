A look at the headlines right now:

At the UN, Pakistan’s envoy passes off photo of girl injured in Gaza as a Kashmiri: The country’s UN Mission even tweeted the photo Rawya abu Jom’a at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and claimed it to be a picture from Kashmir. Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor says outsiders instigated the protests on campus: Civil society members issued a statement, condemning the police action against students. MK Stalin asks Centre to order CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The DMK working president cited Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders had lied about her health. Voting under way for federal election in Germany, Angela Merkel expected to retain power: The far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland, may enter the parliament for the first time. Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Uri: In another incident, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore. Twenty-one restaurants in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village shut down for lack of environmental clearances: The Delhi High Court had earlier observed 15 that the area was a “ticking time bomb”. Bangladesh bars telecom majors from selling mobile phone connections to Rohingyas: The authorities said the ban could be lifted once biometric identity cards were issued to the refugees. BJP to focus on 2019 elections at its first-ever televised national executive meet on Monday: The party is likely to discuss ways to counter criticism of the Central government’s economic policy. Backlash from US athletes after Trump says NFL players should be fired for disrespecting anthem: The president also used an expletive to describe players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans. Writer Kancha Ilaiah says his car was attacked with stones in Telangana: Ilaiah has been under fire from the Arya-Vyasa community over his book ‘Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu’.