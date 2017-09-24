The big news: Pakistan goofs up at UN with wrong picture of Gaza girl, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Banaras Hindu University officials denied the police baton-charged the students, and MK Stalin demanded CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At the UN, Pakistan’s envoy passes off photo of girl injured in Gaza as a Kashmiri: The country’s UN Mission even tweeted the photo Rawya abu Jom’a at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and claimed it to be a picture from Kashmir.
- Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor says outsiders instigated the protests on campus: Civil society members issued a statement, condemning the police action against students.
- MK Stalin asks Centre to order CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The DMK working president cited Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders had lied about her health.
- Voting under way for federal election in Germany, Angela Merkel expected to retain power: The far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland, may enter the parliament for the first time.
- Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Uri: In another incident, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore.
- Twenty-one restaurants in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village shut down for lack of environmental clearances: The Delhi High Court had earlier observed 15 that the area was a “ticking time bomb”.
- Bangladesh bars telecom majors from selling mobile phone connections to Rohingyas: The authorities said the ban could be lifted once biometric identity cards were issued to the refugees.
- BJP to focus on 2019 elections at its first-ever televised national executive meet on Monday: The party is likely to discuss ways to counter criticism of the Central government’s economic policy.
- Backlash from US athletes after Trump says NFL players should be fired for disrespecting anthem: The president also used an expletive to describe players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans.
- Writer Kancha Ilaiah says his car was attacked with stones in Telangana: Ilaiah has been under fire from the Arya-Vyasa community over his book ‘Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu’.