The Myanmar Army on Sunday claimed that it had found a mass grave of 28 Hindus killed by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in Ye Baw Kya village, AFP reported. Those killed included 20 women, six boys under the age of 10, and two men.

“Security members found and dug up 28 dead bodies of Hindus who were cruelly, violently killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists in Rakhine State,” a statement on Myanmar Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing’s website said. Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay confirmed to AFP that the bodies had been discovered. An unidentified police officer in Rakhine claimed the deceased were found “buried with 10-15 bodies in each hole.”

Hindus living in Ye Baw Kya village said that militants entered the village on August 25, killed many people and carried others off into the forest, the report stated.