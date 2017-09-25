United States President Donald Trump on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, Reuters reported. Citizens from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia are still banned from entering the US.

Iraqis will have to face increased vetting procedures while restrictions on citizens from Sudan were lifted.

“North Korea does not cooperate with the United States government in any respect and fails to satisfy all information-sharing requirements,” the new order said.

“Making America safe is my number one priority,” Trump said on Twitter after issuing the order. “We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

The new ban will come into effect on October 18. The earlier travel ban was scheduled to expire on Sunday evening.