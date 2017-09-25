German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union emerged as the largest party in the federal election on Sunday while the nationalist Alternative for Deutschland became the first far-right party to enter the country’s parliament in six decades, Reuters reported.

Of the 690 seats, Merkel’s party won 238 seats with 32.8% vote share. While the Social Democratic Party finished second with 148 seats, the anti-immigration Alternative for Deutschland emerged as the third-largest party with 95 seats and 13% vote share.

Merkel’s party lost 9% of its vote from the previous election, and turned up its worst performance since 1949. “Of course we had hoped for a slightly better result,” Merkel said after the results were announced. But she added, “We are the strongest party, we have the mandate to build the next government – and there cannot be a coalition government built against us.”

A party needs 346 seats to stake claim to the German Bundestag. This means Merkel is likely to go for an alliance with the Liberal Free Democrats, which has 78 seats, and the Grune Party that bagged 65 seats, according to Reuters.