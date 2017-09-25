A look at the headlines right now:

US President Donald Trump extends travel ban to citizens from North Korea, Chad and Venezuela: Iraqis will have to face increased vetting procedures while restrictions on Sudan were lifted. Hardik Pandya stars as India take unassailable 3-0 series lead against Australia: Pandya’s 72-ball 78 and his crucial 5th-wicket stand with Manish Pandey helped the hosts chase down their 294-run target with 13 balls to spare. Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor says outsiders instigated the protests on campus: Civil society members issued a statement, condemning the police action against students. Angela Merkel wins fourth term, far-right party finishes third: She is likely to go for an alliance with the Liberal Free Democrats and the Grune Party to form the government. At the UN, Pakistan’s envoy passes off photo of girl injured in Gaza as a Kashmiri: The country’s UN Mission even tweeted the photo Rawya abu Jom’a at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and claimed it to be a picture from Kashmir. Myanmar Army says it has found bodies of 28 Hindus killed by Rohingya militants: Hindus living in Ye Baw Kya village said that militants had entered the village on August 25, killed many people and carried others off into the forest. MK Stalin asks Centre to order CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The DMK working president cited Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders had lied about her health. BJP to focus on 2019 elections at its first-ever televised national executive meet on Monday: The party is likely to discuss ways to counter criticism of the Central government’s economic policy. Bangladesh bars telecom majors from selling mobile phone connections to Rohingyas: The authorities said the ban could be lifted once biometric identity cards were issued to the refugees. Twenty-one restaurants in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village shut down for lack of environmental clearances: The Delhi High Court had earlier observed 15 that the area was a “ticking time bomb”.