The big news: Donald Trump slaps travel restrictions on North Korea, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian cricket team won the ODI series against Australia 3-0, and UP Chief Minister Adityanath has sought a report on the BHU violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US President Donald Trump extends travel ban to citizens from North Korea, Chad and Venezuela: Iraqis will have to face increased vetting procedures while restrictions on Sudan were lifted.
- Hardik Pandya stars as India take unassailable 3-0 series lead against Australia: Pandya’s 72-ball 78 and his crucial 5th-wicket stand with Manish Pandey helped the hosts chase down their 294-run target with 13 balls to spare.
- Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor says outsiders instigated the protests on campus: Civil society members issued a statement, condemning the police action against students.
- Angela Merkel wins fourth term, far-right party finishes third: She is likely to go for an alliance with the Liberal Free Democrats and the Grune Party to form the government.
- At the UN, Pakistan’s envoy passes off photo of girl injured in Gaza as a Kashmiri: The country’s UN Mission even tweeted the photo Rawya abu Jom’a at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and claimed it to be a picture from Kashmir.
- Myanmar Army says it has found bodies of 28 Hindus killed by Rohingya militants: Hindus living in Ye Baw Kya village said that militants had entered the village on August 25, killed many people and carried others off into the forest.
- MK Stalin asks Centre to order CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The DMK working president cited Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders had lied about her health.
- BJP to focus on 2019 elections at its first-ever televised national executive meet on Monday: The party is likely to discuss ways to counter criticism of the Central government’s economic policy.
- Bangladesh bars telecom majors from selling mobile phone connections to Rohingyas: The authorities said the ban could be lifted once biometric identity cards were issued to the refugees.
- Twenty-one restaurants in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village shut down for lack of environmental clearances: The Delhi High Court had earlier observed 15 that the area was a “ticking time bomb”.