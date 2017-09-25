The Varanasi administration on Monday removed Lanka station officer Rajiv Singh, the circle officer of Bhelupur and an additional district magistrate after the police baton-charged students protesting against a molestation incident on the Banaras Hindu University campus, ANI reported. This comes 24 hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had sought a comprehensive report from Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokarn about the incident.

Fresh violence broke out at Banaras Hindu University on Sunday afternoon when girls from Birla Hostel took out a march. The police reportedly baton-charged them again, and detained 37 students, a postgraduate final-year student had told Scroll.in.

Earlier on Sunday, the university’s vice-chancellor had blamed “anti-social elements” from outside the college for the protests. The chief proctor too had denied that the police baton-charged the protesting students.

Autonomous women’s collective Pinjra Tod has announced a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in Varanasi at 12.30 pm on Monday. There will be protests at Jantar Mantar and at Aligarh Muslim University too.

Students at the university have been protesting since Friday morning. They have said that three boys had molested a female student near Kala Bhawan inside the campus on Thursday night, and that they were angered by the officials’ alleged insensitivity towards the incident. They have demanded strict curbs on harassing women on campus.

On Saturday night, the police allegedly baton-charged the students while they were protesting at the university gate and in front of the vice chancellor’s residence. The incident left several of them injured and led to more violence on the campus. Some students hurled stones and petrol bombs, targeting the police and paramilitary forces.

The college was due to close for festival holidays from September 28, but has been shut now. All residents of the girls’ hostel have been asked to vacate by 4 pm on Sunday. The college will remain closed until October 2.