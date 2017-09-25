The only zebra at Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park was found dead in his enclosure on Sunday night, ANI reported. The male zebra’s body has been sent for a postmortem.

“There was no symptom of weakness till yesterday [Sunday],” Odisha TV quoted the facility’s officials as saying. “The animal had accepted food, and its movement was normal. We suspect that the death may be due to heavy lightning last night.”

The park has no more zebras to exhibit. The administration is communicating with other zoological parks to bring a zebra under an animal exchange programme.