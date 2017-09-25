Nearly 35,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Indonesia’s Bali, near an active volcano, Reuters reported on Monday. Indonesian authorities have imposed a 12-kilometre exclusion zone around the crater Mount Agung, which experienced increased volcanic activity on Sunday.

“The latest analysis indicates that Mount Agung’s seismic energy is increasing, and has the potential to erupt,” Indonesia’s National Vulcanology Center said in a statement. “However, no one can predict exactly when there will be an eruption.”

Authorities have arranged makeshift shelters in town halls, school gymnasiums and set up tents in villages around the volcano to house thousands of evacuees. “The biggest challenge is we can’t predict the number of evacuees,” said Putu Widiada, head of the local disaster management agency in Klungkung district. “If the number of evacuees exceeds our maximum capacity, we have asked that every public hall in the district be prepared to become evacuation camps.”

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. The last eruption at Mount Agung, in 1963, had killed over a thousand people.