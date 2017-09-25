The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said the third militant responsible for the September 20 attack on Sashastra Seema Bal camp in Ramban district’s Banihal belt has been arrested. Security officials had arrested two militants in connection with the attack on September 22. One Sashastra Seema Bal trooper was killed in the strike.

A Chinese pistol was found in the militant’s possession. Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) SDS Jamwal had earlier identified the third suspect as Aqib Ahmed Najar of Kaskoot village, the Hindustan Times reported. The accused were students at Kashmir’s Anantnag degree college, Jamwal had said.

The militants, who were arrested on September 22, were identified as Gazanfar Iqbal Khan and Mohammed Arif. The police had recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and an Insas rifle, which the militants had snatched from the security forces. Arif and Ghazanfar had claimed that militant outfits had asked them to snatch weapons from security forces to formally join their ranks, The Indian Express reported.