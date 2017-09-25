Both benchmark indices slid for the fifth straight session on Monday, and Nifty 50 fell below the 9,900 mark, as geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea led to continued outflow of foreign funds. At 11.09 am, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was down 225.19 points at 31,697.25 while Nifty50 fell 88.90 points to 9,875.50.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump extended his travel ban to include North Korea as it “does not cooperate” with the US. Trump’s action came a day after North Korea’s foreign minister said Trump’s vow to “totally destroy” the country if necessary had made “our rockets’ visit to the entire US mainland all the more inevitable”.

All sectoral indices suffered losses. Shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro suffered major losers while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top gainers on both the indices.

Earlier, retail major Shoppers Stop Ltd surged 20% after it approved a proposal to sell 5% equity in the company for Rs 179.25 crore to the investment arm of the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon Inc.

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower, at 64.86 a dollar, but later climbed to 64.79 because of some selling in the dollar by exporters and banks.