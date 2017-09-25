Mumbai-based journalist and writer Arun Sadhu died at the age of 76 on Monday, ANI reported. He was suffering from cardiomyopathy, a heart ailment, and was undergoing treatment at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.

Sadhu’s career involved a stint as the editor of the Free Press Journal and as special correspondent for The Statesman. He authored several books in Marathi, Hindi and English. Sadhu is known for his work Simhasan and Mumbai Dinank in Marathi. He even worked on scripts for films including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sadhu’s work won him the Sahitya Academy award, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre award.