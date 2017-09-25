Journalist Sajeev Gopalan was hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by police officials, including an inspector, in Kerala’s Varkala town Sunday night, ANI reported.

Gopalan wors for Malayalam newspaper Kalakaumudi. For the last few days, he was working on a story about the alleged abduction of two women, in which the police had filed a report in favour of the accused, Times Now reported. The policemen reportedly mentioned the story during the assault.

#Kerala: Senior journalist, Sajeev Gopalan, from 'Kalakaumudi' newspaper allegedly assaulted by cops yday near Varkala; hospitalized pic.twitter.com/dnGR9r5lin — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Senior journalist, Sajeev Gopalan, from 'Kalakaumudi' newspaper allegedly assaulted by cops at his own house in Kerala pic.twitter.com/xCNPrIeTX4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 25, 2017

Gopalan was manhandled and hit on his head, face and eyes during the incident that took place around 10.30 pm in front of his house. His wife and daughter were present at the place of the assault.

The Press Club has filed a complaint with the authorities, including the director general of police.